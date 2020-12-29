The Latest Snowfall Totals From Across Chicago Area

As a winter storm rolls through the Chicago area, many locations are seeing rapidly-intensifying snowfall bands in the early evening hours.

Some locations, including Carbon Hill in Grundy County, have already seen nearly four inches of snow since the afternoon, with more snow expected to fall before precipitation starts to change to sleet or rain in the overnight hours.

Here are the latest totals we have so far:

Cook County -

Midway Airport: 1.8 inches

O’Hare Airport: 1.3 inches

DeKalb County –

De Kalb: 1.6 inches

Grundy County –

Carbon Hill: 3.8 inches

Morris: 3.5 inches

Kane County –

St. Charles: 2 inches

Kankakee County –

Bonfield: 2.4 inches

Will County –

Manhattan: 2.3 inches

Peotone: 2.6 inches

Romeoville: 3.2 inches

Winnebago County –

Rockford Airport: 2.6 inches

Winnebago: 1.5 inches

A winter storm warning is currently in effect for McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane and Cook counties. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Kenosha County in Wisconsin, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois, and Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in northwest Indiana due to the storm.