Multiple Area Roadways Closed, Traffic Snarled Due to Icy Conditions Amid Winter Storm

Multiple area roadways have ben closed due to icy and snowy conditions as snow plow crews struggle to keep up with rapid snowfall and freezing conditions.

On Interstate 55 near suburban Channahon, extensive traffic delays are being reported on the northbound side of the roadway, as multiple semi-trucks have been unable to make it up a steep hill in the area. Icy conditions are to blame in the area, with state police saying that the roadway is largely iced over.

In suburban Lockport, the 9th Street bridge over the Des Plaines River is closed due to multiple accidents caused by icy and snowy conditions on the roadway. The street is closed in both directions between Route 53 (Independence Boulevard) and State Street (Route 171) because of the conditions.

In St. Charles, Randall Road is closed in both directions between Dean Street and Crane Road because of the wintry conditions, according to Total Traffic.

A similar story is unfolding in suburban Palos Park, as 123rd Street is closed in both directions between LaGrange Road and 86th Avenue.

It is unclear when those roadways will be cleared for traffic, but a break in the precipitation is expected this evening, giving crews time to salt and plow the roadways.