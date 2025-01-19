Cold weather advisory extended in Chicago area as dangerous wind chills arrive

A cold weather advisory has been extended for the entire Chicago area as dangerous wind chills are expected in coming days.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory will once again be in effect from 9 p.m. Monday until noon Tuesday.

A previously issued advisory goes into effect at 6 p.m. Sunday, and will run through noon Monday, according to officials.

While wind chills Sunday and into Monday morning could drop well below zero, the coldest wind chills are expected to impact the area Monday night and into Tuesday morning, with low temperatures falling below zero and wind chills of up to 25 degrees below zero, according to forecast models.

At those temperatures, frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin, leading Chicago and many suburban communities to offer warming centers to provide relief from the frigid temperatures.

You can find information on Chicago’s shelters, and shelters available in the suburbs, in the NBC Chicago app.

In addition, trains on Amtrak that originate in, or are destined for, Chicago are facing cancellation this week, with five different lines impacted by the agency’s cold weather plans. Those includes trains servicing the Pacific Northwest, as well as Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

According to the National Weather Service, the overnight lows Sunday and into Monday will mark the first time since Jan. 2024 that temperatures have fallen below zero in the city of Chicago, and things could be even colder the following night, with temperatures of minus-5 or colder expected in the city.

The average high temperature for mid-to-late January is just below the freezing mark, clocking in at 31.1 degrees, according to NWS officials. Average lows are in the teens, with the period between Jan. 17 and 23 typically observing the coldest average temperatures of the year.

Readings will be far below those numbers both during the daylight hours and at night, but some relief is in sight. By Wednesday, high temperatures will be back into the mid-20s, and things will be even warmer Thursday, with highs climbing back into the 30s across the area.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.