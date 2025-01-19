Chicago, suburbs open warming shelters as subzero wind chills arrive

Warming centers across the city and suburbs will be open next week as bitterly cold temperatures are expected in the Chicago area.

High temperatures will struggle to reach 10 degrees on Sunday, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, and wind chill temperatures will reach as low as minus 14 degrees Sunday night.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Gino Izzi, the air temperature has not dipped below zero in one year, since Jan. 16, 2024.

Overnight Sunday the regular air temperature will plummet, giving the region its first subzero temperatures, which could drop to minus-5 degrees.

Izzy said Monday and Tuesday will be two “really cold” days, and temperatures will once again dip below zero on both nights.

During this period, wind chills could plummet to 20-to-25 degrees below zero, with some areas even seeing "feels-like" temperatures of minus-30.

The cold spell is expected to end on Wednesday with temperatures rising back into the 20s.

In Chicago, the Garfield Community Service Center will be open for residents seeking to warm up between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

Other city buildings, such as libraries, park district facilities and police districts will also serve as warming centers, though hours there vary by location and date. A full list of warming centers can be found on the city's website.

The Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, 825 N. Christiana Ave., will be open 24 hours as a warming shelter throughout the week. The organization also runs the 24-hour “Shuttle of Hope,” which works with the city’s 311 call center to transport people to shelters.

You can visit these websites to learn more about warming centers in suburban communities:

Note: NBC Chicago staff also contributed to this report