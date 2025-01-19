Cold weather advisory issued as Chicago area braces for frigid temperatures

The entire Chicago area will be under a cold weather advisory beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday and running through noon Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind chills of 20-to-25 degrees below zero are possible, with some moments when the wind chills could plummet to minus-30 degrees, according to forecast models.

Air temperatures will also be frigid, dropping below zero at times in coming days.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to either stay in the single digits or barely climb into the low teens, depending on a resident’s location, but they’ll fall off quickly after the sun sets, with lows falling below zero overnight.

Warming centers are expected to be open across the city and suburbs in the coming days, and it will be critically important for residents to take advantage of those facilities, as frostbite can occur in less than 30 minutes in temperatures that are this cold, according to NWS officials.

Monday morning will see wind chills of 20-to-25 degrees below zero, and it won’t feel much warmer during the day, with highs once again only rising into the single digits or barely above 10 degrees in some locations.

Monday night and into Tuesday morning things will be even colder, with low temperatures around minus-5 degrees and wind chills of 25-to-30 degrees below zero possible across the area.

Tuesday will see the coldest high temperatures of the week, with the city of Chicago forecasted to have a high temperature of just 5 degrees, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

By Wednesday things will start to warm up again, with highs in the mid-20s, but wind chills will likely still be 5-to-10 degrees above zero, making for another chilly day.

Thursday temperatures are expected to bump back into the 30s, and it appears things will stay that way for a while, with readings right around their averages in the low-30s as the Chicago area heads into the weekend.

Stay tuned to NBC 5 Chicago for all the latest weather news and information.