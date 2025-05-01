Chicago police are searching for a suspect who targeted a pair of North Side cannabis dispensaries with Molotov cocktails in recent days.

According to authorities, the incidents occurred in the 4700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on the morning of April 19 in the Portage Park neighborhood, and in the 4000 block of North Damen on Sunday morning in the North Center neighborhood.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In both cases, police say a suspect smashed a front window of the dispensary with a hammer. The suspect then lit a Molotov cocktail and threw it into the dispensary before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was described as standing approximately 5-feet-9 inches tall, weighing between 190 and 240 pounds. The man was observed wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a pair of black sweatpants, and black gym shoes, along with a facemask, police said.

Anyone with information on either of the attacks is asked to call the Chicago Police Department’s Arson Section at 312-746-7618. Tips can also be made anonymously to CPDTip.com.