Flights were briefly halted from departing Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport amid thunderstorms impacting northern Illinois.

According to the FAA, the ground stop was briefly issued on Thursday afternoon due to thunderstorms in the area, but the stop was lifted just before 3 p.m.

Even with the stop lifted, flights departing the airport are being delayed by an average of 15 minutes due to impacts from the storms, the FAA’s website said.

There have been a handful of flight cancellations at the airport on Thursday as showers and thunderstorms hammer a wide swath of the United States, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, there remains a risk of severe weather in two different parts of the U.S., with one collection of showers and storms impacted the Dallas area and another impacting flights out of Columbus, Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

Clusters of strong-to-severe storms are expected to impact parts of the Ohio River Valley and parts of Texas and Oklahoma, with gusty winds and hail possible with the storms.

The rest of the Midwest can expect to see scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day Thursday, according to forecast models, though no severe weather is expected in Illinois or Indiana.