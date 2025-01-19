Amtrak cancels numerous Chicago-area trains amid frigid cold weather

Amtrak has canceled trains on at least five different lines operating with service to and from Chicago amid frigid cold temperatures and wind chills.

According to the latest updates from the agency, those cancellations will run through Wednesday, impacting service to the Pacific Northwest, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Buses will be offered to passengers in many cases, but travelers wanting to head to the Northwest will be unable to do so on Amtrak trains due to the brutally cold temperatures.

Here are the latest cancellations according to the agency:

Sunday –

-Empire Builder trains between Chicago and Spokane are canceled, as are trains between Chicago and Portland.

-Hiawatha Service trains between Milwaukee and Chicago are canceled, with bus service offered instead.

-Wolverine Service trains between Chicago and Pontiac, Michigan are canceled. Bus service will be offered.

-Borealis Service trains between Chicago and the Twin Cities are canceled. Bus service will be offered.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

-Carl Sandburg trains between Chicago and Quincy are canceled, with bus service offered.

Multiple trains on the Empire Builder line will not operate Monday, with wind chills potentially dropping 15-to-25 degrees below zero

Monday –

--Empire Builder trains between Chicago and Spokane are canceled, as are Empire Builder trains between Portland and Chicago.

-Hiawatha Service trains between Milwaukee and Chicago are canceled, with bus service offered instead.

-Wolverine Service trains between Chicago and Pontiac, Michigan are canceled. Bus service will be offered.

-Borealis Service trains between Chicago and the Twin Cities are canceled. Bus service will be offered.

-Carl Sandburg trains between Chicago and Quincy are canceled, with bus service offered.

Tuesday –

-Hiawatha Service trains between Chicago and Milwaukee are canceled. Bus service will be offered.

-Borealis Service trains between Chicago and the Twin Cities are canceled. Bus service will be offered.

-Wolverine Service trains between Chicago and Pontiac, Michigan are canceled. Bus service will be offered.

Wednesday –

-Hiawatha Service trains 341 and 339 between Chicago and Milwaukee are canceled. Bus service will be offered.

-Wolverine Service trains 351 and 353 between Chicago and Pontiac are canceled. Bus service will be offered.