One person is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting in Berwyn Saturday afternoon.
The Berwyn Police Department said officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired at the 3200 block of Clinton Avenue around 1 p.m. Saturday.
Officers located two victims who both suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and both were transported to a local area hospital.
One victim died at the hospital while the other remains in critical condition, police said.
The BPD said a preliminary investigation identified a male suspect, who was located in Hillside just before 4 p.m. Saturday. The suspect was placed in custody and transported to the Berwyn Police Department for further investigation.
Police said they believe this to be an isolated incident from a domestic dispute, with no additional threat to the community at this time. This is an active and ongoing investigation, according to police.
