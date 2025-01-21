Chicago Weather

Chicago weather: Coldest temps of this arctic blast to arrive overnight. What to expect

Monday night and into Tuesday will see the coldest temperatures of this arctic blast

By NBC Chicago Staff

The cold is about to get even colder in the Chicago area, with another advisory set to take effect across the region Monday night and into Tuesday.

Monday night and into Tuesday will see the coldest temperatures of this arctic blast.

Wind chills as low as -30 degrees are possible, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a cold weather advisory for the area beginning Monday night.

Across the entire area, a cold weather advisory will go into effect again at 9 p.m. Monday, lasting through 12 p.m. Tuesday.

"The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 to 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes," the alert warns.

The dangerous cold has already left many schools and daycares in the region closed or switching to e-learning plans Tuesday.

Tuesday, morning lows will be around -6, with wind chills between -15 and -25. And while there is sunshine in the forecast, temperatures "won't warm up a whole lot," NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Pete Sack said, with highs only reaching into the low single digits.

According to the Emergency Closing Center, dozens of schools in the Chicago area were scheduled to be closed Tuesday or switching to e-learning plans due to the cold.

The National Weather Service reported the bitter cold Tuesday could lead to rapid ice formation on area rivers, which could lead to "ice jams and very localized flooding."

"Favorable conditions for river ice development and possible ice jams are expected through Wednesday morning, impacting the Rock, Fox, Des Plaines, and Kankakee river basins," the NWS said in an alert Monday. "Bitterly cold temperatures will persist through Wednesday morning. This will make conditions favorable for the rapid formation of river ice on area rivers and tributaries."

Some relief is expected Wednesday, with highs in the low 20s and the chance for light snow. But wind chills will remain in the single digits, Sack said.

By the weekend, temperatures were expected to bump up into the mid-30s, with more chances for on-and-off snow, Sack said.

