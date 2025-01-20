Illinois school closings: Some schools announce shifts due to dangerous cold Tuesday

Some Chicago-area schools have announced closures or switches to e-learning for Tuesday as the region braces for dangerously cold wind chills.

While many schools were already closed across the region for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, some added Tuesday closures as the bitter temperatures were set to worsen.

Across the entire Chicago area, a cold weather advisory was in effect through 12 p.m. Monday, with wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero. That advisory will go into effect again at 9 p.m., lasting through 12 p.m. Tuesday, when wind chills are expected to dip as low as 20 to 25 degrees below zero.

Tuesday, morning lows will be around -6, with wind chills between -15 and -25.

According to the Emergency Closing Center, multiple schools in the Chicago area were scheduled to be closed Tuesday, including Horizon Science Academy Belmont in Chicago, City of Hobart Schools in Indiana, District 155 in Calumet City and Faith Movers Academy in University Park. It was not immediately clear if all of those closures were due to cold, however.

City of Hobart Schools put out an alert saying it was switching to e-learning due to "the severe windchill factor."

Faith Movers Academy in University Park said classes were canceled "due to inclement weather" and no in-person or virtual learning would take place Tuesday.

Some relief is expected Wednesday, with highs in the low 20s and the chance for light snow. But wind chills will remain in the single digits, Sack said.

By the weekend, temperatures were expected to bump up into the mid-30s, with more chances for on-and-off snow, Sack said.