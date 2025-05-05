A teen was killed in a suburban crash just hours after her senior prom in Chicago, leaving a community devastated and a family searching for answers.

Tom Mya Lyons, 18, was killed when the vehicle she was riding in crashed on the Sibley Boulevard ramp onto the inbound Bishop Ford Expressway at approximately 4:31 a.m. Sunday.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Video from the scene showed a badly damaged vehicle with a shattered back window, with heavy damage visible on the passenger side.

Tom Mya had just attended her senior prom at the Field Museum in Chicago in the hours prior to the crash, according to officials.

According to Illinois State Police, a 16-year-old Riverdale resident was driving the vehicle, and he was not injured in the crash.

An investigation into the crash remains underway, but a devastated family is still coming to grips with the depths of the tragedy that occurred.

“I couldn’t believe it. We had her prom send off Saturday. It’s all surreal,” her stepfather Charles Parker said. “I can’t believe we sent her off, and getting ready for her to graduate, and now (she’s) leaving Earth.”

Parker described his stepdaughter as a music lover who badly wanted to break into the industry in some way, even asking his friends for advice.

“She wanted to be a DJ. She loved music,” Parker said. “She was quiet, but at the same time, she was ambitious. Just to see how she was interacting with that and some of my friends who are DJs, it’s hard. I can’t believe it.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Grief counselors were at Homewood-Flossmoor High School Monday, though many of Tom Mya’s classmates were not in school due to “senior ditch day.”

Some of her classmates made their way to a memorial balloon release on Monday afternoon, paying tribute to a life cut short by tragedy.

“She was a beautiful soul, joking, laughing, smiling,” friend Dylan Kenebrew said. “She was just a good person.”

No further information on the circumstances of the crash was available, and Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate.