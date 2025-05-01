Many in the Chicago area were waking up to a wet and rainy morning as periods of showers and thunderstorms continue at times Thursday.

As of 5:25 a.m., Live Doppler 5 radar for Illinois showed heavy rain pounding down across counties to the north, northwest and west, including DeKalb, McHenry, Lake and Kane. Some areas to the southeast were also seeing downpours, including Joliet, Braidwood, Channahon, Manhattan and Morris.

On the I-294 tollway in Lake County, street lights showed heavy rain hammering the drive. The rain could snarl the morning commute for some, NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin said, as it continues to create slick and slippery conditions.

At 6 a.m., Martin noted crashes on I-294 at 115th, and a ramp crash on I-290 at Mannheim going northbound.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the rain will continue for the most part through the late morning hours, with rain to the southeast lifting northward into central Cook County.

Rain in the morning hours will be perhaps the heaviest, NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologist Alicia Roman said with showers becoming more spotty through the afternoon. The rain would continue on-and-off through the evening.

"Still keeping rain chances pretty much at every time, but not everyone will see it," Roman said, of the scattered spread. Severe weather was not expected.

Temperatures Thursday will be in the 60s, with a bit of a breeze.

"That's a couple degrees below average for this time of year," Roman noted.

Friday looks to stay mostly dry during the daytime, though another wave of rain could move in around 7 p.m. in counties to the north and west. That rain will lift northward overnight, Roman said, with a low-end chance of showers continuing through the early Saturday morning hours.

Temperatures Friday will remain in the 60s, Roman said. The weekend looks to be cooler, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

The NBC 5 10-day Chicago area forecast showed warmer and brighter days next week, with more dry time and higher temperatures.