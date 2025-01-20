Chicago-area school closings: Growing list of schools closed ahead of bitter cold

More than a dozen Chicago-area schools have already announced closures or switches to e-learning for Tuesday as a cold weather advisory for much of Northeastern Illinois and Northwest Indiana continues to grip the region.

The closures follow some schools already closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, including Chicago Public Schools.

Across the entire Chicago area, a cold weather advisory was in effect through 12 p.m. Monday, with wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero. That advisory will go into effect again at 9 p.m., lasting through 12 p.m. Tuesday, when wind chills are expected to dip as low as 20 to 25 degrees below zero.

Tuesday, morning lows will be around -6, with wind chills between -15 and -25.

According to the Emergency Closing Center, as many as 13 Chicago-area schools had reported closures or switches to e-learning Tuesday.

Those closures include Harvey District #152, Homewood District #153, District #155 and #156 in Calumet City, along with City of Hobart Schools in Indiana.

Several schools and daycares in Chicago were also closed, included Mary Crane Centers and at least two Horizon Science Academy locations.

Chicago Public Schools will also be closed Tuesday, according to the CPS calendar, but it won't be due to cold temperatures. According to CPS, Tuesday is marked as a "school improvement day," which means students will not be in session.

The most updated list of closings can be found here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Some relief is expected Wednesday, with highs in the low 20s and the chance for light snow. But wind chills will remain in the single digits, NBC 5 Meteorologist Pete Sack said.

By the weekend, temperatures were expected to bump up into the mid-30s, with more chances for on-and-off snow, Sack said.