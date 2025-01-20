How to check school closings in Chicago area as cold-weather closures grow

Dozens of schools across the Chicago area will be closed or under an e-learning plan Tuesday as dangerously cold wind chills are expected to worsen across the region.

How can you check if your child's school is one of the many scheduled for closure or e-learning?

Across the entire Chicago area, a cold weather advisory will go into effect again at 9 p.m. Monday, lasting through 12 p.m. Tuesday, when wind chills are expected to dip as low as 20 to 25 degrees below zero.

Tuesday, morning lows will be around -6, with wind chills between -15 and -25.

According to the Emergency Closing Center, multiple schools in the Chicago area were scheduled to be closed Tuesday, even as of Monday morning. Several daycares were also slated to close.

City of Hobart Schools put out an alert saying it was switching to e-learning due to "the severe windchill factor."

Faith Movers Academy in University Park said classes were canceled "due to inclement weather" and no in-person or virtual learning would take place Tuesday.

See the most updated list here

The Tuesday closures follow some schools already closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, including Chicago Public Schools.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Not all of Tuesday's closures will be because of the cold, however.

Chicago Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, according to the CPS calendar, but that day was already scheduled. According to CPS, Tuesday is marked as a "school improvement day," which means students will not be in session.

Some relief is expected Wednesday, with highs in the low 20s and the chance for light snow. But wind chills will remain in the single digits, Sack said.

By the weekend, temperatures were expected to bump up into the mid-30s, with more chances for on-and-off snow, Sack said.