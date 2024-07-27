Simone Biles and Team USA gymnasts will debut at the 2024 Olympics this weekend, kicking off days of what is expected to be some of the most-watch competition at the Games.

Joining Biles, who skipped the Opening Ceremony festivities to prepare, will be Midwest star Suni Lee and Chicago-area gymnast Paul Juda, among several others as the gymnastics competition officially gets underway.

All eyes will be on Biles as she makes her return to the Olympic stage after shocking the world when she withdrew from one of her final events in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Biles made headlines during the 2020 competition when she discovered she had the twisties and withdrew from the team final and individual all-around to focus on her mental health. She bounced back before competition ended, though, and walked away with a bronze medal in the balance beam to go along with silver in the team event.

After a two-year hiatus, Biles, 27, proved to be just as dominant in her 2023 return to the international stage as she was at her first Olympics in 2016. She won the individual all-around title at the gymnastics world championships in October and breezed through last month's U.S. Olympic trials.

Now her sights are set on an Olympic performance unlike any other. She's even expected to debut a new skill that's never been done before at the Games.

On the women’s side, the team features Biles, Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carrey and Hezley Rivera.

Biles' Chicago Bears-player husband will be in attendance at the Games to cheer her on.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The men’s team includes Deerfield-native Juda, alongside Brody Malone, Frederick Richard, Asher Hong and Stephen Nedoroscik.

A random draw earlier this year landed the women’s team in subdivision two for the qualification round, and the men’s team in subdivision one. Following qualification, top teams will compete in the team final, and top athletes from the all-around and each event will compete in those finals as well.

Here is the complete guide to watching one of the most anticipated sports of the Games.

July 27

Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Qualification (U.S. subdivision 1)

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on NBC 5. It will re-air in primetime at 8 p.m. CT on NBC 5

Who to watch: Paul Juda, Frederick Richard

July 28

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Qualifications (U.S. subdivision 2)

When the event happens: Competition begins at 2:30 a.m.; U.S. subdivision begins at 4:40 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! at 4:45 a.m., on NBC 5 at 5 a.m. CT, on E! at 7:50 a.m. and once more at 11 a.m.; Primetime coverage airs on NBC 5 at 6 p.m.

Who to watch: Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee

July 29

Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Team Final*

When the event happens: 10:30 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC 5 at 10:30 a.m. CT; the event will re-air in primetime starting at 7 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Paul Juda

July 30

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team Final*

When the event happens: 11:15 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC 5 at 11:15 a.m. CT; It will re-air in primetime starting at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee

July 31

Event: Men’s All-Around Final

When it happens: 10:30 a.m. CT

When it airs: 10:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5

Local athletes to watch: Paul Juda, Frederick Richard (if they qualify)

Aug. 1

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics All-Around Final

When the event happens: 11:15 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 11:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and again in primetime at 7 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Simone Biles, Suni Lee (If they qualify)

Aug. 3

Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Floor Exercise Final*

When the event happens: 8:30 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! starting at 8:15 a.m. CT; Final events will air on NBC 5 at 3:30 p.m. and again in primetime at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Paul Juda or Frederick Richard (If qualified)

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Vault Final*

When the event happens: 9:20 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! starting at 8:15 a.m. CT; Final events will air on NBC 5 at 3:30 p.m. and again in primetime at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Simone Biles or Suni Lee (If qualified)

Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Pommel Horse Final*

When the event happens: 5:10 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! starting at 8:15 a.m. CT; Final events will air on NBC 5 at 3:30 p.m. and again in primetime at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Paul Juda or Frederick Richard (If qualified)

Aug. 4

Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Rings Final*

When the event happens: 8 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on NBC 5; It will air again in primetime starting at 6 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Paul Juda or Frederick Richard (If qualified)

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Uneven Bars Final

When the event happens: 8:40 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on NBC 5; It will air again in primetime starting at 6 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Simone Biles or Suni Lee (If qualified)

Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Vault Final

When the event happens: 9:24 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on NBC 5; It will air again in primetime starting at 6 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Paul Juda or Frederick Richard (If qualified)

Aug. 5

Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Parallel Bars Final

When the event happens: 4:45 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Paul Juda or Frederick Richard (If qualified)

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Balance Beam Final

When the event happens: 5:38 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Simone Biles or Suni Lee (If qualified)

Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Horizontal Bar Final

When the event happens: 6:33 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Paul Juda or Frederick Richard (If qualified)

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Floor Exercise Final

When the event happens: 7:23 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Simone Biles or Suni Lee (If qualified)