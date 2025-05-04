Cicero

Man arrested for 2016 Cicero murder after 9 years: police

After the suspect spent 9 years on the run, an arrest has been made in the 2016 murder of Julio Servin

By Grace Erwin

An arrest has been made in the 2016 murder of then 22-year-old Julio Servin.

In August of 2016, Cicero Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired near 5539 W. Cermak Rd and discovered Servin lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

Servin was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, according to police.

After investigating, officers identified 19-year-old Victor Martinez as the suspect. According to police, Martinez fled to Mexico after the incident.

Police said detectives obtained an arrest warrant for first-degree murder and Martinez was taken into custody until Thursday, 9 years after the incident took place.

The U.S. Marshals Service took Martinez into custody upon his arrival at Midway Airport, according to police.

Police said the Cook County State Attorney's Office approved two counts of first-degree murder against Martinez Friday.

