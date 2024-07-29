Could someone please hand Lady Gaga a tissue?

The legendary singer, who performed the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris last week, appeared to the audience at Bercy Arena Sunday morning, watching from above as Simon Biles performed a beautifully executed beam routine as part of Team USA's Olympics' qualifying.

Lady Gaga performed with dancers shaking pink plumed pompoms, adding a cabaret feel to the start of the show.

The Grammy-winning performer posted a video of Biles’ routine on the beam on her Instagram account, with the caption: “She nailed it, what an honor to be so close," followed by four exclamation points, three "loudly crying face" emojis and one American flag emoji.

Throughout video, cheers throughout the stadium could be heard as Biles performed her beam routine. As Biles landed her final dismount, the crowd roars with joy. Lady Gaga herself could be heard shouting "Nailed it!"

Gaga wasn't the only celebrity in the crowd to see Biles -- the most decorated athlete in the history of gymnastics -- return to the Olympics.

Snoop Dogg had front-row seats while Greta Gerwig, Ariana Grande, Tom Cruise, Jessica Chastain, Cynthia Erivo, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Nick Jonas and Anna Wintour also attended Biles’ competition.

The squad of Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera finished in first at the subdivision 2 qualifying on Sunday.

Despite discomfort in her left leg, the American gymnastics superstar posted an all-around total of 59.566 and the Americans scored a 172.296, well clear of the field.

Now that Sunday is in the books, Team USA is focusing on Tuesday, which will bring the Women's Artistic Gymnastics Team Final. Events will be aired live on NBC 5 and then re-aired in primetime. Events will also be streaming on Peacock.

When does Simone Biles compete next at the Olympics?

Biles is expected to be back on July 30 to compete in the women's team final.

When is the next Team USA women's gymnastics event?

July 30 - Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team Final: The women's team final begins at 11:15 CT Tuesday, July 30. It will re-air in primetime starting at 7 p.m.

Aug. 1 - Women’s Artistic Gymnastics All-Around Final : The women's all-around final begins at 11:15 a.m. CT Thursday, Aug. 1. It will re-air in primetime starting at 7 p.m.

Aug. 3 - Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Vault Final: The women's vault final begins at 9:20 a.m. CT Saturday, Aug. 3. Coverage begins on E! starting at 8:15 a.m. CT; Final events will air on NBC 5 at 3:30 p.m. and again in primetime at 7 p.m.

Aug. 4 - Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Uneven Bars Final : The women's uneven bars final begins at 8:40 a.m. CT Sunday, Aug. 4. Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on NBC 5; It will air again in primetime starting at 6 p.m. CT

Aug. 5 - Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Balance Beam Final: The women's balance beam finals begins at 5:38 a.m. ET/3:36 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 5. Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.

Aug. 5 - Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Floor Exercise Final: The women's floor exercise final begins at 7:23 a.m. CT Monday, Aug. 5. Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.

Where to watch women's gymnastics

Individual and team gymnastics events at the 2024 Olympics will air on NBC 5, USA Network and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock.

Biles set to perform new skill at 2024 Olympics

Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist, submitted an original skill on the uneven bars to the FIG Women's Technical Committee for evaluation last week, according to NBC Olympics.

The skill is a variation of her routinely performed Weiler half, but includes a clear hip circle forward with 1.5 turns.

If she completes it, she could leave the Paris 2024 Olympics with a new skill named after her in the Code of Points, a feat that would mean there would be a "Biles" trick in every event.

Biles currently has skills named after her on vaults, beam and floor. The new skill would mark her sixth, but the first in the uneven bars.

See the new skill here.