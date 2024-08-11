How to watch the Olympic Closing Ceremony in primetime: TV channel, timing and more

The 2024 Paris Olympics came to a star-studded and extraordinary close Sunday, with more than two weeks of competition culminating in a night of major performances and a handoff fit for Hollywood.

But if you didn't watch it all unfold live, you still have a chance.

Here’s how to watch the 2024 Olympic Closing Ceremony in primetime:

What time is the Closing Ceremony airing on TV?

The Closing Ceremony will air on NBC 5 once again in primetime, starting at 6 p.m. CT.

Where to stream the Closing Ceremony

You can stream the close to the 2024 Paris Olympics on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Who is performing at the Closing Ceremony?

The star-studded evening included a number of high-profile performances, including by Phoenix, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, H.E.R. and, of course, Snoop Dogg. Did Tom Cruise perform a stunt to help with the handoff from Paris to Los Angeles, too?

US flag bearers

Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead led Team USA as flag bearers during the ceremony.

Ledecky earned four swimming medals in Paris, bringing her career Olympic total to 14. Her haul includes golds in the 800m and 1500m freestyle, silver in the 4x200m freestyle relay and bronze in the 400m freestyle.

Mead, meanwhile, helped the U.S. end a 64-year drought by winning gold in the men's four rowing competition.

This marked the first time the U.S. has had two flag bearers for an Olympic Closing Ceremony.

What to know about the Parade of Athletes order

The Parade of Nations at the Opening Ceremony in the Olympics has an intentional structure to it, but when it comes to the Closing Ceremony, athletes simply enter en masse.

Why is that?

Here's an explainer.