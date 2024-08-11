Who will perform in star-studded Closing Ceremony at 2024 Olympics? What we know so far

As the Olympics wind down on Sunday, rumors about the Closing Ceremony are heating up. Here’s what we know so far.

TOM CRUISE RAPPELLING RUMOR

The latest rumor says Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise will perform a stunt to bridge Paris and Los Angeles, which will host the next Summer Games in 2028.

According to TMZ, the plan is for Cruise to rappel down Stade de France with the Olympic flag. Then a video will play showing Cruise jumping out of a plane headed to L.A., skydiving down to the Hollywood sign.

TMZ says Cruise approached the Olympics with this idea, not the other way around, and that as the two sides work out logistics it may end up being a stunt double who rappels down Stade de France.

BILLIE EILISH

Eilish is a 22-year-old phenom from Los Angeles. She’s exploded onto the scene over the past few years, and headlined Lollapalooza in Chicago in 2023.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

The longtime rockers often sing about their SoCal heritage with hits like Californication, Magic Johnson and Hollywood, which is a “cover” of the The Meters’ “Africa” with lyrics about Los Angeles instead.

SNOOP DOGG

These Olympics would feel incomplete without a performance from Snoop, since he’s been so visible throughout the games.

H.E.R.

H.E.R. will sing the U.S. national anthem as part of the handoff from Paris to L.A. She’s an R&B artist from Vallejo, CA.

The Closing Ceremony will be hosted by Olympian and tennis champion Venus Williams, adding to the California-rooted list of guests. Other guests include Olympians Carl Lewis, Sugar Ray Leonard, Brenda Villa and Rudy Garcia-Tolson

The Closing Ceremony will air live on NBC and stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, on Sunday at 2 p.m.