Tom Cruise soars into Closing Ceremony in epic stunt, takes Olympic flag from Simone Biles

In an epic transition from Paris to Hollywood, Tom Cruise soared into the Stade de France in an epic stunt and took the Olympic flag from Simone Biles as the 2024 Olympic Games end and the world looks ahead to 2028 in Los Angeles.

Cruise floated down into the middle of the athletes gathered for the Closing Ceremony, shaking hands, taking selfies and making his way to the stage as he grabbed the Olympic flag from Simone Biles and disappeared.

Thank you, Paris! Now off to LA. pic.twitter.com/MxlAb0hZbT — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 11, 2024

Video then showed Cruise, in full "Mission Impossible" style, riding a motorcycle onto a plane, saying he was on his way.

The video then cut to Cruise doing a series of action moves before switching to a shot of the iconic Hollywood sign with the Olympic rings on it.

Several athletes then carry the flag from Cruise as the scene ends with performances from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.

Back in March, Cruise was spotted with a film crew at the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, scaling the famous landmark, People reported at the time. He was also captured on video appearing to pass a flag to someone. A spokesperson for Cruise did not respond to the outlet's requests for comment on what the actor was filming.

In late April, he was also spotted on the streets of Paris riding a motorcycle at night, before official filming for his latest "Mission Impossible" movie began. At the time, he was spotted with a film crew and carrying a white flag near the Saint-Georges metro station, the Pont de Bir-Hakeim and around the Arc de Triomphe.

With the next Summer Games set to take place in Los Angeles in 2028, the Hollywood connection was a fitting Olympic handoff from Paris.