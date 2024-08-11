Who is Phoenix? What to know about the French band that performed at the Olympics Closing Ceremony

The 2024 Paris Olympics have officially come and gone, with the Games closing at Stade de France on Sunday in a Closing Ceremony that showcased both French culture and the strength of the Olympic Games.

The ceremony was an epic cross between the talent of Paris and the talent of Los Angeles, with plenty of foreshadowing towards the 2028 Summer Olympics highlighted by performances from Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.

Among the French performers at the event was Phoenix, an indie pop band based out of Versailles that has also found modest success in the United States.

Founded in 1995, Phoenix released their first album in 2000 but didn't find success in the United States until the end of the decade.

Releasing "Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix" in 2009, the album charted at No. 37 on the Billboard 200, headlined by hits Lisztomania and 1901, both of which were performed during Sunday's Closing Ceremony.

Both of the aforementioned singles also charted in the top five of the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart in 2009 and are certified Platinum.

Phoenix's most recent album, "Alpha Zulu," was released in November 2022.