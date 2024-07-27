How many athletes does Team USA have competing at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are finally here, with athletes around the world showcasing over 200 countries in arguably the world's largest sporting event.

With Friday's Opening Ceremony and Parade of Nations giving viewers around the world a look at the countries and athletes competing, some may be wondering how many American athletes qualified to compete at the 2024 Games.

The Americans entered the 2024 Games with 642 entries and a total of 592 athletes, more than any other country in the world, according to the International Olympic Committee.

The United States is looking to build on a decisive victory in the medal table in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, when Americans took home 113 medals, 24 more than China.

During the 2020 Games, the U.S. also had the highest number of Gold medals won, winning 39 to China's 38.

Though the United States is represented more than any other nation at this year's Olympics, host nation France is not far behind, with 573 athletes competing at the 2024 Games.

Overall, 33 countries have sent 100 or more athletes to Paris for the Olympics, with 12 countries being represented by 250 or more athletes.

More information on when and how you can catch the action over the course of the Paris Olympics can be found here.