It may be the first full day of action in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, but the USA men's soccer team is already looking to bounce back, having lost their opening match to France 3-0 on July 24, two days before the games officially opened.

Team USA is hoping to get their first win of the games against New Zealand, and got off to a quick start thanks to an early penalty kick opportunity.

Djordje Mihailovic, who played for the Chicago Fire from 2017 to 2020 and grew up in a soccer family in suburban Lemont, gave the Americans the lead just eight minutes into Saturday's match.

Djordje Mihailovic scores the United States men's first Olympic goal in 16 years to take the lead over New Zealand! 🔥 #ParisOlympics



The goal marked the first time the Americans found the back of the net in Olympics play since the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Team USA is scheduled to play Team Guinea on Tuesday, with play expected to start at 11 a.m. local time.