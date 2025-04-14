Chronic wasting disease detected in four Illinois counties

Chronic Wasting Disease, known as CWD, has been detected in four additional counties in the state of Illinois.

The disease has been found in Putnam, Marshall, Adams and Peoria counties, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

CWD is found in free-ranging deer populations, and these latest added counties are only expanding the geographical presence of the disease.

But what is the disease, and what does it entail?

CWD is an always-fatal neurological condition that affects the long-term health of white-tailed deer in Illinois. It was first documented in 2002 near Roscoe and is now detected in 25 counties across the state.

The newest four counties were added to the list in February of 2025 after the presence of the disease was confirmed during routine surveillance of hunter-harvested deer.

Affected Illinois counties now include Adams, Boone, Bureau, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, Marshall, McHenry, Ogle, Peoria, Putnam, Stephenson, Will, and Winnebago.

“Illinois is a national leader in managing and slowing the spread of CWD, and over the past two decades IDNR’s program has served as a model for other states,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie.

