Who is performing at the Illinois State Fair?

The Illinois State Fair is only months away, and organizers have already released a list of iconic performers ready to take the stage.

The fair has several stages where entertainers hold their shows, but the grandstand is where the main events are slated to take place.

The grandstand, rebuilt in 1927, holds horse and automobile races in addition to concerts. It also accommodates vendors, so concert-goers can enjoy food throughout the shows.

Here's who we know is playing so far.

Aug. 9

The Black Crowes are the first band currently slated to perform on Saturday, Aug. 9. The iconic group led by Chris Robinson will take the grandstand at 8 p.m., and gates open an hour before the show starts. Ticket prices currently range from $70 to $80.

Aug. 10

Rising country music star Megan Moroney is set to perform Sunday, Aug. 10, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets for her show range from $47 to $77.

Aug. 12

We may not know who is playing on Monday yet, but we do know that Sheryl Crow will take the stage on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Her performance kicks off at 8 p.m., and tickets currently range from $40 to $55.

Aug. 13

On Wednesday, Aug. 13, legendary rap artist Snoop Dogg will perform on the grandstand. His show begins at 8 p.m. Ticket prices start at $85, with the most expensive tickets priced at $125.

Aug. 14

Another iconic country artist, Braid Paisley, is next on the lineup. He will perform on the grandstand at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14. Tickets range from $55 to $70.

Aug. 15

Friday's performance will be from popular DJ-duo The Chainsmokers. Their 8 p.m. show currently has tickets priced between $85 and $95.

Aug. 16

Def Leppard will perform on Saturday, Aug. 16. The band starts their show at 8 p.m. and tickets range from $85 to $125.

Aug. 17

On Sunday, Aug. 17, the grandstand will see Turnpike Troubadours perform. Their 8 p.m. show has tickets ranging from $55 to $70.

Prices for the grandstand vary, and admission into the fair is not included with the purchase of a ticket.

To see the full list of entertainers, visit the Illinois State Fair website. And don't forget to check back, as organizers have reminded the public that new performers are still being added to the lineup.