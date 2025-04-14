Spring has sprung, and with the new season often comes sickness.

Dr. Neha Vyas, family medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic, is offering advice on how to keep your home clean to avoid sickness.

According to Vyas, the two biggest germ spots in a home are the kitchen and bathroom.

Vyas says it's important to clean high touch surfaces well in those areas, including light switches, faucets and door handles.

"In the bathroom, you've got your toilet handles, you've got your toothbrush," Vyas said. "In the kitchen, you have your kitchen sink, you've got your appliances, especially like your cutting board."

Vyas said depending on the type of germs, they can live up to 48 hours, and sometimes longer.

To clean, Vyas recommends using a low-bleach formula. If using something strong, Vyas said to ensure you have proper ventilation and wear a mask and gloves.

What are some other overlooked items in the house?

According to Vyas, remote controls, cellphones and bedsheets need to be cleaned as well.

In addition to items and surfaces, it is also important to keep the air clean in your home. Vyas said an air purifier can be a good investment.