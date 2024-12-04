Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

Attention Illinois beer drinkers: You'll soon be able to sip on beer from Yuengling, the oldest brewery in the United States, but you'll have to get through the holidays first.

The 195-year-old Pennsylvania-based brewery is set to expand into the Prairie State in early 2025, according to a release from the company.

Rumors of the Pennsylvania-based brewery coming to the Windy City started swirling earlier this summer, after a beer marketing newsletter said the brand would come to Illinois early in 2025 through its joint venture with Molson Coors. At the time, a representative for the brand wouldn't confirm the speculation.

Months later, the brewery posted to social media, teasing it was expanding but didn't specify where.

"Scaling new heights, and new places — stay tuned!" the post said, over a mysterious photo with different landmarks.

But when exactly when beer drinkers be able to find Yuengling in Illinois, and when? Here's what we know.

When will Yuengling be available in Illinois?

Yuengling will first be available in Illinois at the end of January 2025, the release said.

Where In Illinois will Yuengling be sold?

According to the release, the beer will first be available in draft form, with more distribution and packing "rolling out in the weeks following."

Once available, those of legal drinking age will be able to purchase Yuengling's flagship beers "at their favorite restaurants, bars and stores across the state," the release added.

What is Yuengling?

Founded in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, Yuengling is the oldest operating brewery in the United States. The brand is best known for its Traditional Lager, but offers other brews like a Black & Tan Porter and Lord Chesterfield Ale, an American pale ale.

Yuengling currently distributes to 28 states, a release said. It most recently expanded its reach in 2023 to include Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.