Yuengling weighs in on rumors that popular beer brand is coming to Illinois

An online rumor has local beer drinkers buzzing that popular east coast brand Yuengling could be coming to Illinois soon.

Yuengling is aware of the speculation, but a representative for the brand wouldn’t confirm the rumors– or even if the company plans to expand at all.

“Yuengling has not announced when or where its next expansion will be,” said Yuengling Director of Communications Paul Capelli.

In a thread on popular forum Beer Advocate, one user shared a post from a beer marketing newsletter that said Yuengling will come to Illinois this February through its joint venture with Molson Coors. Per the post, the brand will start by offering beer on draft first, with packaged beer following in March or April.

Founded in 1829 in Pottsville, PA, Yuengling is the oldest operating brewery in the United States. The brand is best known for its Traditional Lager, but offers other brews like a Black & Tan Porter and Lord Chesterfield Ale, an American pale ale.

Yuengling currently distributes to 26 states. It most recently expanded its reach in 2023 to include Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Capelli did not confirm that Yuengling currently has plans to further its distribution, but said the brand “continues to look where they could expand next.”