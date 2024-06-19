Is popular '00s clothing brand Limited Too coming back? Brand's teases spark viral response

A clothing brand that was once known as a staple during the late-90s and early-2000s has the Internet abuzz after it teased a potential comeback on social media.

Limited Too suddenly began posting on social media in early June, leading to speculation the brand could be returning.

The posts first appeared on June 3, with a message to "share the nostalgia."

By June 9, speculation heightened when the page posted "stay tuned for the revival you didn't know you needed until now..."

Then on Monday, the brand posted that it was "for real" and launching in July. A website dedicated to the relaunch described it as a "heritage inspired collection."

"Limited Too: Where fashion meets heritage since 1987," the website reads, noting the brand's "signature style is back."

While it's still not clear when exactly the relaunch will take place, fans of stores shared their excitement on social media while also questioning if the new collection will be geared toward adults or tweens.

"I don't know if ya'll understand how much millennials need this right now," one user wrote. "Please be adult sizes."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"The way I NEED this to be adult sizes..." another user commented.

On the brand's website, it says Limited Too is "a living fashion legacy that embraces the next generation of tweens with confidence and self-expression."

"A celebration of the past and an inspiration for the present, honoring the heritage that made Limited Too a household name," the website reads.

Limited Too launched in 1987 under the once-popular adult version The Limited, offering a line geared specifically toward tweens. It quickly became a favorite clothing destination for young girls in the 90s and early 2000s.

At its peak, there were approximately 600 stores in 47 states and Puerto Rico, CNBC reports, citing then-owner Tween Brands. But during the 2008 recession, Tween Brands discontinued Limited Too and focused on its cheaper tween brand, Justice, rebranding many Limited Too stores as Justice.