Yuengling, the oldest brewery in America, is officially coming to Chicago

No more driving from the East Coast with beer in your trunk: Yuengling, the oldest brewery in the United States, will soon come to Chicago.

According to a release, the beer will be available on draft in Illinois next month, with distribution and packaging to follow.

"Fans across Illinois will be able to experience Yuengling’s 195 years of brewing expertise, which will first be available on draft at the end of January with more distribution and packaging rolling out in the weeks following," the release said. "With this launch, fans of legal drinking age will be able to purchase the brand’s flagship beers at their favorite restaurants, bars, and stores across the state."

Rumors of the Pennsylvania-based brewery coming to the Windy City started swirling earlier this summer, after a beer marketing newsletter said the brand would come to Illinois early in 2025 through its joint venture with Molson Coors. At the time, a representative for the brand wouldn't confirm the speculation.

Months later, the brewery posted to social media, teasing it was expanding but didn't specify where.

"Scaling new heights, and new places — stay tuned!" the post said, over a mysterious photo with different landmarks.

Founded in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, Yuengling is the oldest operating brewery in the United States. The brand is best known for its Traditional Lager, but offers other brews like a Black & Tan Porter and Lord Chesterfield Ale, an American pale ale.

Yuengling currently distributes to 28 states, a release said. It most recently expanded its reach in 2023 to include Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.