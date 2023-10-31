How to register for 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon and what to do if you miss the deadline

Time is running out to register for the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

This year's Chicago Marathon highlighted the race’s growing success: The marathon saw its largest ever attendance, records broken and its one millionth finisher.

To secure a spot for next year’s race, scheduled for Oct. 13, 2024, applicants can sign up on the marathon’s site by 2 p.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 16. The entry fee for U.S. residents is $240; the entry fee for non-U.S. residents is $250.

There are two ways to apply: guaranteed entry and the non-guaranteed drawing. Access to guaranteed entry is based on a set of qualifications and only available during the application window until Nov. 16.

Non-guaranteed runners can apply until 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 to join a lottery where organizers will select names from a pool of applicants. Selected applicants will be notified of their selection status on Dec. 7 this year.

How to qualify for guaranteed Chicago Marathon entry

According to marathon organizers, individuals can qualify for an entry into the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon through several guaranteed entry opportunities:

Time qualifiers who have met the event’s age-graded qualifying standards or qualify for the event’s American Development Program.

Legacy finishers who have completed the Chicago Marathon five or more times within the last 10 years.

Registered participants who cancelled their 2023 entry.

Charity participants who are fundraising for an official charity as part of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Charity Program.

International runners (non-U.S.) participating in the International Tour Group Program.

Runners who completed the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Distance Series by finishing the 2023 Shamrock Shuffle, Chicago 13.1 and Chicago Marathon.

Non-guaranteed Chicago Marathon Entry Drawing

According to marathon organizers, "Those who do not qualify for a guaranteed entry can apply for the non-guaranteed entry drawing. The event will select names from the full pool of non-guaranteed entry applicants and notify applicants of their selection status on Thursday, Dec. 7."

What should I do if I miss the deadline to apply?

Good news. You can still participate in the marathon by running for a charity. According to the organizer’s website, an entry claimed as part of a charity between Nov. 17, 2023, and Sept. 12, 2024, requires the registered runner to raise at least $1,750. Each charity has its own requirements, but all participants are required to raise at least $1,250 if entry is claimed before Nov. 16.

Charity running spots fill on a first-come, first-served basis.

View the Charity Index to see the list of official partners you can run with in 2024. Only charities that are part of this list are eligible for guaranteed entry runners.

You can also register with an official Bank of America Chicago Marathon International Tour Program to access guaranteed entry past the Nov. 16. deadline. ITPs streamline the process of runners who travel in: The program will plan marathon entry, hotel, air travel and other costs for its participants. While ITP information is yet to come out, applications to join will remain open until Aug. 13, 2024.