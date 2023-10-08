Bank of America Chicago Marathon applauds one-millionth finisher in race history

One Bank of America Chicago Marathon participant marked a significant achievement during the 2023 iteration of the marathon on Sunday; she became the one-millionth finisher in the race's coveted 45-year history.

Tens of thousands descended on Chicago as the 26.2 mile course wound its way through the city's North, South and West sides. Sunday's race featured the largest finisher field in event history with more than 48,500 participants, four course records and the race’s millionth finisher.

The millionth finisher, Allison Naval clocked in at 4:23:13. A first-time marathon participant, Naval ran on behalf of the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

While this year's marathon is in the books, some already have their sights set on next year.

The 46th running of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon will take place on Oct. 13, 2024. Applications will open on Tuesday, Oct. 17.