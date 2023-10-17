Applications open for 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon drawing

After the largest-ever Bank of America Chicago Marathon saw records broken and its one-millionth finisher, runners are already racing to secure a spot in next year's race, scheduled to occur on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024.

Applications for the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon officially opened Tuesday. Applications close four weeks later at 2 p.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 16. The entry fee for U.S. residents is $240; the entry fee for non-U.S. residents is $250.

Registration for the Chicago 13.1 and Shamrock Shuffle also launched Tuesday with special discounted pricing. Together, the Chicago Marathon, Chicago 13.1 and Shamrock Shuffle make up the Bank of America Chicago Distance Series. Those who run the full series are awarded an exclusive medal and guaranteed entry to the 2025 Chicago Marathon.

“The Distance Series is a celebration of the local and global running community that unites on the streets of Chicago year round," said Carey Pinkowski, executive race director of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Chicago 13.1 and Shamrock Shuffle, in a statement. "We hope the achievements of these participants inspire a new generation of runners to join on this incredible journey next year.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

To apply for the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, prospective runners must determine if they qualify for guaranteed or non-guaranteed entry. Those who don't qualify for guaranteed entry can join the lottery.

How to qualify for Guaranteed Chicago Marathon Entry

According to marathon organizers, individuals can qualify for an entry into the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon through several guaranteed entry opportunities:

Time qualifiers who have met the event’s age-graded qualifying standards or qualify for the event’s American Development Program.

Legacy finishers who have completed the Chicago Marathon five or more times within the last 10 years.

Registered participants who cancelled their 2023 entry.

Charity participants who are fundraising for an official charity as part of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Charity Program.

International runners (non-U.S.) participating in the International Tour Group Program.

Runners who completed the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Distance Series by finishing the 2023 Shamrock Shuffle, Chicago 13.1 and Chicago Marathon.

Non-guaranteed Chicago Marathon Entry Drawing

According to marathon organizers, "Those who do not qualify for a guaranteed entry can apply for the non-guaranteed entry drawing. The event will select names from the full pool of non-guaranteed entry applicants and notify applicants of their selection status on Thursday, Dec. 7."

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon has qualifying times sorted by age and gender identity. Runners that can prove with documentation to show they have completed a marathon on a certified course in the qualifying window since Jan. 1, 2022 or later, are eligible for guaranteed entry. The American Development Program also has its own set of qualifying times that runners can use to guarantee a spot.

Runners who have finished the Bank of America Chicago Marathon five or more times within the last 10 years are also eligible for guaranteed entry as a legacy finisher.

If you’re interested in running on behalf of a charity listed on the official Bank of America Chicago Marathon Charity Program, you must coordinate with them. Charity program entries are limited and available on a first-come first-served basis. Each charity has its own requirements, but all participants are required to raise at least $1,250 if entry is claimed during the application window and $1,750 if entry is claimed after the application window until Sept. 12, 2024.

The other ways runners can gain guaranteed entry is through registering with an international tour group, if they officially canceled entry to 2023’s marathon or if they have completed all three 2023 America Chicago Distance Series events (Shamrock Shuffle, Chicago 13.1 and Chicago Marathon) in person.

Hopeful participants that aren’t eligible for guaranteed entry can apply for the entry drawing application. This is a pool of non-guaranteed entry applications where names will be drawn in a lottery following the conclusion of the application window. Organizers will notify selected non-guaranteed applicants of their spots on Dec. 7.