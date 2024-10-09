Metra, Divvy among tools to get around Chicago Marathon course

While thousands of athletes will compete in the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon this weekend, those seeking to cheer on their favorite competitors will get to run their own race as they try to make their way around the city.

With street closures all around the 26.2-mile course, which winds throughout the city of Chicago before ending in Grant Park, having a plan to get to specific spots to cheer on runners will be key, and various city agencies are coming together to help.

View the entire course map here.

Metra is one, beefing up service on its Milwaukee North, UP-Northwest and UP-West lines to help get fans into and out of the city. In addition, the BNSF line will continue to utilize its boosted service levels to help shuttle race fans around the area.

“We did bolster the BNSF line service in April, adding 16 trains to our Sunday schedule,” spokesperson Michael Gillis told NBC Chicago.

Metra lines offer weekend or daily passes for those passengers using trains, with a day pass for Saturday or Sunday available for $7 and a weekend pass in the Ventra app available for $10.

“We recommend buying the $7 Sunday day pass,” Gillis said. “Especially for those from the northwest suburbs, you never know what the Kennedy construction will do. It’s been a mess.”

The CTA will also offer plenty of train and bus options to get fans around the course, offering a $5 all-day pass to help provide an affordable transit option. Those passes are also able to be used on Pace buses, giving suburban fans even greater access to the course on race day.

Finally, NBC Chicago traffic guru Kye Martin also recommends using parking apps to guarantee spots if you’re trying to drive into downtown on the day of the race. Also, Martin recommends using the Divvy app, where you can purchase a day-pass for $18.10. The pass allows for unlimited 3-hour rides, allowing fans to get to various points of the course to cheer on their loved ones and friends.

More information is available on Divvy’s website.