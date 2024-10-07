Map: See the Chicago Marathon course route from start to finish

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon steps off this weekend in and all around Chicago.

More than 50,000 participants are expected to flood city streets on Oct. 13 for the annual race considered one of the largest in the world.

But where will runners travel?

The race both starts and finishes in Grant Park, but it will extend past just the downtown area to run through 29 neighborhoods and down some of Chicago's most iconic streets.

The 26.2-mile trek will bring runners across six of the Chicago River's bridges, stretching as north as Sheridan Road to as south as 35th Street.

Supporters are also set to be scattered across the marathon course at various watch points.

See the full course map here

How to watch

NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the 2024 Chicago Marathon in both English and Spanish. Live broadcasts will also be available on the NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ 24/7 streaming channel.

Street closures

The historic number of runners traversing city streets will also mean a number of closures in the area.

Here's a full list:

Pre-Race Closures

Street description Anticipated closure Anticipated opening Balbo Dr.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. 9/30/24 10:00 a.m. 10/16/24 6:00 a.m. Jackson Dr.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. 10/9/24 10:00 a.m. 10/14/24 6:00 a.m. Balbo Dr.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. 10/10/24 4:00 a.m. 10/14/24 3:00 p.m. Columbus Dr.: Ida B. Wells Dr. to Balbo Dr. 10/10/24 4:00 a.m. 10/14/24 3:00 p.m. Columbus Dr.: Balbo Dr. to Roosevelt Rd. 10/10/24 4:00 a.m. 10/14/24 3:00 p.m. Columbus Dr.: Monroe St. to Jackson Dr. 10/11/24 4:00 a.m. 10/13/24 8:00 p.m. Columbus Dr.: Jackson Dr. to Ida B. Wells Dr. 10/11/24 4:00 a.m. 10/13/24 8:00 p.m. Congress Plaza Dr.: Michigan Ave. (Van Buren St. to Harrison St.) 10/11/24 4:00 a.m. 10/13/24 8:00 p.m. Jackson Dr.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. 10/11/24 4:00 a.m. 10/13/24 8:00 p.m. Columbus Dr.: Randolph St. to Monroe St. 10/12/24 6:00 a.m. 10/13/24 2:00 p.m. Roosevelt Rd.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. 10/12/24 11:00 a.m. 10/13/24 6:00 p.m. Monroe St.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. 10/12/24 12:00 p.m. 10/13/24 2:00 p.m. Monroe St.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. 10/12/24 12:00 p.m. 10/13/24 3:00 p.m.

Marathon Day Closures