Cheering on a runner in the 2024 Chicago Marathon? Here's what to know

Cheering on a runner in this year's Bank of America Chicago Marathon? You definitely aren't the only one.

But where should you line up to watch your favorite runner and where's the best spot to meet up afterward?

Don't worry - we've got you covered.

Where are the best places to cheer?

Spectators are not allowed to gather at the race’s start and finish lines, but you can still get a good view at different points along the course.

The Bank of America organizes multiple cheer zones across various checkpoints on race day. These annual cheer zones have established their own traditions for spectators to enjoy.

Bank of America Cheer Zones

If you’re hoping to get close to the start or finish line, wake up early to secure a spot at one of the organizer’s on-course Cheer Zones located at Mile 13 on North Wacker in front of Bank of America Tower and at Mile 26 close to the finish line near Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Entertainment will also be available throughout the day.

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Cheer Zone

At the 8K point of the race, runners who participate in the annual 8K Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle have a designated Cheer Zone to celebrate the Chicago Marathon. This Cheer Zone is located in Lincoln Park.

Bank of America Chicago 13.1 Cheer Zone

At the halfway point of the course, spectators can celebrate the Chicago Marathon in Chicago’s West Side. The third annual Bank of America Chicago 13.1 race will take place on June 9, 2024.

Charity Block Party

At Mile 15, you’ll find the Bank of America Chicago Marathon’s Charity Block Party, where spectators can cheer on charity runners. This Cheer Zone celebrates the thousands of runners who join in on the marathon to raise funds for charities.

The party is located at Adams and Loomis Street near Whitney Young High School.

Where can I meet up with a runner?

Spectators can enjoy the 27th Mile Post-Race Party and Runner Reunite area of Grant Park starting 9:30 a.m.

To enter the area, spectators must pass through security and bag screenings located at Entrance Gate #1 on Jackson Drive and Michigan Avenue or Entrance Gate #4 at Ida B. Wells Drive and Michigan Avenue.

Getting from the finish line to the Post-Race Party can take runners longer than 30 minutes so make sure to plan ahead.