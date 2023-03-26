Watch Live as 2023 Shamrock Shuffle Steps Off in Chicago

Watch live coverage in the player above starting at 8:15 a.m. Sunday!

Chicago is about to turn into a sea of green as runners for the 2023 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle take over city streets.

Know someone running and want to cheer them on?

NBC Chicago will offer live coverage of the race, including start and finish line coverage, starting at 8:15 a.m. Watch in the player above and on telemundochicago.com or on both apps.

The live stream will offer complete coverage of the start and finish lines from 8:15-11 a.m.

You also can tune into NBC 5 for live reports of the race kickoff and winner finishes.

The first wave of racers, the wheelchair athletes, will kick off the event in Grant Park at 8:25 a.m. Runners start at 8:30 a.m. with a second wave following at 9 a.m. Watch friends and family finish the race live until 11 a.m.