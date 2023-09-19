The Chicago Marathon attracts millions of supporters to cheer on runners, with dedicated community cheer zones organized by groups like run clubs, nonprofits and local businesses all along the route.

The deadline for groups to apply is rapidly approaching on Sept. 20.

Registering will place groups on the Cheer Zone Map, allocating each one a cheer zone kit and ensuring the communication of race-day updates to activate designated spots.

You can still watch the race if you aren’t part of a registered group. Organizers have four themed-cheer zones that have established traditions over the years.

The Bank of America Cheer Zones are located at Mile 13 on Wacker Drive and Mile 26 near Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road, less than 1/5th of a mile from the finish line.

Participants can line up early morning to secure a good view of the finish line. Organizers will also provide entertainment, cheer items and more according to the Chicago Marathon website.

There are three more cheer zones: the Shamrock Shuffle Cheer Zone at the 8K mark, which pays homage to the annual Shamrock Shuffle 8K race. There's also a cheer zone at the race's halfway point to pay homage to the Bank of America 13.1 mile, and finally the Charity Block Party at mile 15.

To spot runners on the busy track, spectators can use the marathon’s mobile app to track locations in real time.

Those who can’t be there to cheer on the city's streets can watch the event live from home. NBC Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago will offer complete live coverage and live streaming of the 2023 Chicago Marathon in both English and Spanish.

Broadcasts will also be available on each respective website.