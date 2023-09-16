Here's how you can track runners during the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Thousands of runners and many supporters are expected to descend on Chicago in just a matter of weeks for the 2023 Bank of Chicago Marathon.

Given the numbers, it may not be easy to spot friends and family as they traverse the 26.2-mile route.

To make things easier, there is a way you can track runners along their journey. The marathon has its own mobile application that includes live race-day features.

Runners and fans can download the app here for iPhone and here for Android, or by searching "Bank of America Chicago Marathon" in the Apple and Google Play stores.

To add registered participants to their tracking list, users can search their name and add them to their favorites. Users can track up to 20 runners through the app, which also includes an interactive course map, a schedule of events and race photos.

Spectators will even be able to submit a "digital cheer" through the app, which might even be displayed on the course as your participant goes by, according to the marathon's website.

NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the 2023 Chicago Marathon in both English and Spanish.

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 – 11 a.m. CT and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com. Live broadcasts will also be available on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT.

A live finish line camera will stream from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the websites and apps.