See the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Course

Along the 26.2-mile trek, runners will be guided Oct. 9 across 29 neighborhoods, dozens of historic landmarks and six Chicago River bridges

Chicago's streets will be flooded by thousands of runners who will take part in the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon soon enough.

Runners are set to course through the city Oct. 9 for the marathon's 44th running, which is the Windy City's biggest racing event of the year.

So, where exactly will the big event take place?

Known for its flat and fast course, the inaugural race will start and end in Grant Park, taking runners on a grand tour of the city in between their journey.

Along the 26.2-mile trek, runners will be guided across 29 neighborhoods, dozens of historic landmarks and six Chicago River bridges.

Organizers anticipate that the route will be treaded by as many as 40,000 runners, and plenty of supporters are expected to be scattered along the course, too.

All marathon participants are expected to complete the distance in at least six hours and 30 minutes.

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the marathon in both English and Spanish.

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 to 11 a.m., and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

