Illinois flags will be at half staff for several days this week as the state honors and remembers a fallen Chicago-area police officer.

The move is in remembrance of fallen Oak Park Police Detective Allan Reddins, who was killed in the line of duty during a Black Friday shooting in the Chicago suburb.

Flags will be lowered from Dec. 10 through sunset on Dec. 12, according to the governor's office.

Reddins was shot and killed on Black Friday as police were called to a Chase Bank for a report of a man who allegedly brandished a gun inside the bank while behaving erratically.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jerell Thomas was charged in Reddins' murder. A judge ordered him held without bond, citing “overwhelming evidence” he fatally shot the Oak Park detective and attempted to shoot a sergeant as they responded to the scene. The crime was captured on surveillance video, officials said.

Family and friends of Reddins are expected to gather from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at Leak & Sons Funeral Home in Chicago, with a police officer walk through expected at around 7 p.m.

A wake and funeral service will then be held on Thursday at Apostolic Church of God in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. Reddins' wake is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. before a funeral service at 11 a.m.