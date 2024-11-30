Chicago man charged in killing of Oak Park police detective

A 37-year-old Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Oak Park police detective Allan Reddins, who was fatally shot during an incident in the morning hours of Black Friday, officials said.

Jerell Thomas, of the 4100 block of West Cermak Road, has also been charged with attempted murder of a peace officer, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, authorities said.

According to police, Thomas has an extensive criminal background, which includes arrests for aggravated battery to a police officer and domestic battery.

Reddins, 40, was killed in the line of duty "while responding to a call involving an armed offender," officials said Friday. Reddins, a Chicago resident, was sworn into the Oak Park Police Department in May 2019. He is survived by his son and mother.

"Our police department, we're hurting right now," Oak Park Police Chief Shatonya Johnson said during a Friday evening news briefing. "I'm hurting. His family is hurting. Please keep us in your prayers."

Reddins' death is the department's first line of duty death since 1938.

Authorities said at around 9:30 a.m., Reddins responded to a call for a report of an armed person, determined to be Thomas, leaving a bank in the 1000 block of Lake Street.

He and several officers encountered Thomas in the 800 block of Lake Street and directed the offender to show his hands, Johnson said. The suspect then pulled out a firearm and opened fire, striking Reddins.

Reddins, who sustained a gunshot wound to his left side, was transported to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. He was pronounced dead just after 10 a.m., officials said.

Thomas was also shot in the leg, village spokesperson Dan Yopchick said. He remains hospitalized due to his injuries, with a bond hearing yet to be determined while he receives treatment.

Witnesses reported seeing a number of police cars arrive at the scene.

"I was coming back from Target and parked outside on Oak Park Avenue in my car, and I saw police start showing up with their lights on surrounding the park. And then I was looking at my mirror because I could see that was unusual. I then saw a person in the park, who seemed to be trying to get away from the incident, run out onto Oak Park Avenue, and that's when I knew something was wrong because there was lots of traffic. And then I opened my car door and I heard the gunshots," witness Natalie Young told NBC Chicago.

As a detective, Reddins closed substantial cases and helped resolve countless incidents, authorities said.

"...The work that he did here was so impactful..." Johnson said. "He was just a natural leader. Anything that he would always take the extra step, go the extra step. And that's huge to say."

An investigation remained ongoing Friday evening with the assistance of the Illinois State Police, officials said.