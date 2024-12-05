New details revealed in Black Friday killing of Oak Park police detective

A Cook County judge ruled Thursday morning that 37-year-old Jerell Thomas will be held without bond due to “overwhelming evidence” that he fatally shot Oak Park detective Alan Reddins and attempted to shoot a sergeant in a crime captured on surveillance video.

The deadly incident unfolded on the morning of Black Friday after police were called to the Chase Bank on Lake Street after Thomas allegedly brandished a gun inside the bank while behaving erratically, the bank told NBC Chicago.

“The offender stood around for at least 15 minutes. He was approached by the manager who said he was behaving strangely,” Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Eugene Wood said. “He is seen on video taking out a gun and walking out.”

Two Oak Park police officers responded, including Det. Reddins, who was in the field due to staffing shortages and was responding to the scene by himself in a marked squad car.

“Police-worn body camera footage captured the offender reaching for the inside of his unzipped jacket,” Wood said. “They told him to keep his hands up and not to reach.”

Wood said the video showed Thomas not listening to police commands.

At this time, Thomas raised his right arm and fired shots at both officers, with bodycam video capturing three gunshots.

Both officers retreated, as Reddins was struck while attempting to head back to his squad car. He was unable to use his police radio for assistance, court documents said.

“A witness from across the street looked out the window and took photos using her phone. She saw the offender fire multiple rounds from his gun, and she noticed and heard the shots that the offender fired first,” Wood said. “Det. Reddins sustained one gunshot wound to the right of his body, above the waist. It lacerated his liver, his lungs, struck his aorta and was lodged in his sternum.”

According to prosecutors, the gun Thomas allegedly used in the killing was stolen from his sister just days before the shooting.

Thomas' sister reported the theft on Nov. 24 to Chicago police. Thomas does not have a valid FOID or CCL, and has two prior felony convictions for aggravated battery to a peace officer.

Thomas is due to appear back in court on Dec. 20.