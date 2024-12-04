Date of visitation services for slain Oak Park police detective announced

The dates of a candlelight vigil and visitation services for slain Oak Park police detective Allan Reddins, who was shot to death on Black Friday in the line of duty, were announced by village officials Wednesday.

A candlelight vigil in Reddins' honor will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, one week after his killing, at 5:30 p.m. at the Village Hall courtyard.

Family and friends of Reddins will then gather from 1-8 p.m. on Wed. Dec. 11 at Leak & Sons Funeral Home in Chicago, with a police officer walk through expected at around 7 p.m.

A wake and funeral service will then be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 at Apostolic Church of God in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. Reddins' wake is scheduled to begin at 10L30 a.m. before a funeral service at 11 a.m.

Those interested in donating to support Reddins' family can do so via Oak Park Lodge #8, Fraternal Order of Police, which is collecting donations on Zelle at oakparklodge8@gmail.com.

A QR code to contribute to the fund is also available here.

According to the village, funds raised will directly benefit the Reddins' family, particularly Reddins' son, who attends college out-of-state, and his mother, who is receiving medical treatment.

Police announced charges Saturday against a Chicago man in connection with the killing of Reddins, who fatally shot Reddins after police responded to calls of an armed man leaving a bank in downtown in Oak Park.

Reddins' death is the department's first line of duty death since 1938.