Christmas is here, and those who need to make a last-minute errand for a holiday gathering will have options - but not many.
Many grocery stores are closed on Christmas Day for 2024, with at least one remaining closed on Dec. 26, as well. However, some will be open.
Here's a look at store hours across the Chicago area for the holiday:
ALDI – Closed
Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Market – Closed
Cermak Fresh Market – 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Costco – Closed
Food 4 Less – Closed
Henein's – Closed on Christmas Day and the day after
Jewel Osco – Closed
Mariano’s – Closed
Meijer – Closed
Strack and Van Til – Closed
Target – Closed
Tony’s Fresh Market – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Fresh Market – Closed
Trader Joe's – Closed
Walmart – Closed
Walt’s Food Center –Closed
Whole Foods Market – Closed
Woodman's Food Market – Closed
Butera Market did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for Christmas Day hours.