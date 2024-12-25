Christmas is here, and those who need to make a last-minute errand for a holiday gathering will have options - but not many.

Many grocery stores are closed on Christmas Day for 2024, with at least one remaining closed on Dec. 26, as well. However, some will be open.

Here's a look at store hours across the Chicago area for the holiday:

ALDI – Closed

Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Market – Closed

Cermak Fresh Market – 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Costco – Closed

Food 4 Less – Closed

Henein's – Closed on Christmas Day and the day after

Jewel Osco – Closed

Mariano’s – Closed

Meijer – Closed

Strack and Van Til – Closed

Target – Closed

Tony’s Fresh Market – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Fresh Market – Closed

Trader Joe's – Closed

Walmart – Closed

Walt’s Food Center –Closed

Whole Foods Market – Closed

Woodman's Food Market – Closed

Butera Market did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for Christmas Day hours.