Walmart, Target, Costco: What's open and closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day?

Don't panic: Christmas and Hanukkah aren't here yet, and you've still got some time to do last minute shopping. But the clock is ticking, and popular retail and grocery stores may have different hours leading up to the holidays.

Here's a look at what stores offering extended holiday hours, and what's open and closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24 for Christmas Eve, and Wednesday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day.

Aldi

Aldi stores will operate on "limited hours" on Christmas Eve. Customers are encouraged to check their local store.

Aldi stores are closed on Christmas Day.

Best Buy

According to the website, many Best Buy stores will be "open for extended holiday hours," though customers are encouraged to check their location for exact times.

Mall-based Best Buy stores vary based on mall hours, Best Buy said.

On Christmas Eve, most Best Buy stores are expected to be open until 6 p.m.

Best Buy stores are typically closed on Christmas Day.

Costco

Christmas Eve, Costco store hours vary by location, with many open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Costco is closed on Christmas Day.

CVS

Store hours may vary by location, with some CVS locations open on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CVS stores are closed on Christmas.

Jewel Osco

Leading up to Christmas Eve, all Jewel Osco stores have normal hours, with stores open at 6 a.m. through midnight.

Christmas Eve, stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jewel Osco stores are closed on Christmas Day.

Heinen's

Last year, Heinen's stores closed at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All stores were also closed on Christmas Day, and the day after.

Heinen's encourages customers to call their local store for their holiday store hours. Most stores are expected to open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and closed on Christmas Day.

Heinen's did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for more information.

Kohl's

Kohl's has extended store hours leading up to the holidays, from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, with most locations open from 8 a.m. until midnight.

Christmas Eve, stores will open early, at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Orders placed by 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 will be available before stores close on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day, Kohl's stores will be closed.

Macy's

Macy's holiday hours stores may vary, with most stores open on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Macy's stores are closed on Christmas Day.

Mariano's

All stores and fuel centers will open at 6 a.m. on Christmas Eve and close at 6 p.m., Mariano's said, with most Mariano's pharmacies closing at 4 p.m. that day.

On Christmas Day, Mariano's stores will be closed.

Meijer

Meijer stores may vary by location, with many stores open on Christmas Eve from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Meijer stores are closed on Christmas.

Starbucks

Starbucks hours vary by location and store, according to a spokesperson. Many stores on Christmas Eve may have reduced hours, with stores closed on Christmas Day.

Customers are encouraged to use the Starbucks app or the Starbucks store locator for more.

Target

Through Dec. 23, the Minnesota-based retailer is offering extended hours, with stores open at 7 a.m. until midnight local time.

Christmas Eve, Target stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Day, Target stores will be closed.

Trader Joe's

Most Trader Joe's stores will close early on Christmas Eve, with many stores open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers are encouraged to check their local stores.

On Christmas Day, Trader Joe's stores are closed.

TJ Maxx

Local stores may have extended hours leading up to Christmas week.

On Christmas Eve, most stores will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with stores closed on Christmas Day.

Walmart

Walmart stores are typically open from 6 a.m. 11 p.m.

On Christmas Eve, store hours may vary by location, with many opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m.

Christmas Day, Walmart is closed.

Whole Foods

Most Whole Foods stores will be open on Christmas Eve, but hours may vary by location, with many open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Customers are encouraged to check their local stores.

On Christmas Day, Whole Foods stores are closed.

Walgreens

Store hours may vary, with Walgreens stores on Christmas Eve typically open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walgreens stores will be open on Christmas Day, with most stores operating from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Woodman's Food Market

Woodman's Food Market locations are typically open 24 hours, but not on holidays.

Store hours on Christmas Eve may vary, with most stores expected to be open from midnight to 5:45 p.m.

Stores are closed on Christmas Day, with stores expected to reopen at 8 a.m. on Dec. 26.