An Illinois bill that would prohibit Dave & Busters customers from wagering in the company’s app passed a Senate committee this week.

According to State Sen. Bill Cunningham, House Bill 2724 passed out of the Senate Executive Committee on Wednesday, marking a step toward prohibiting the company from offering wagering services in its arcades. In a press release, he described the practice as "unregulated gambling" and said that arcades shouldn't offer the option to wager on games.

“We have been extremely careful with how we regulate gambling in Illinois, whether that is on sports, table games or video poker,” Cunningham said in a statement. “Arcades marketed as family fun shouldn’t be in the business of exposing minors to gambling.”

The bill would prohibit other companies from introducing similar games, according to the General Assembly’s website.

Dave & Busters unveiled the option for customers last year, allowing them to wager on various arcade games like Hot Shots basketball and Skee-Ball. The functionality is available through the company’s app, according to CNBC.

Lucra partnered with Dave & Busters to introduce the technology in its arcades last year.

“Friendly competition really is a big fuel for our economy... There’s so many ways that you can compete with friends and family, and I think gamifying that and digitizing all this offline stuff that’s happening is a massive opportunity,” Lucra CEO Dylan Robbins told CNN in an interview last year.

The company operates five locations in Chicago's suburbs, with those spots in Lombard, Orland Park, Rosemont, Schaumburg and Vernon Hills. Officials had declined comment on previous efforts to eliminate the option to wager on arcade games.

Illinois was not the only state that had raised questions about the wagering. Other states, including Ohio and Pennsylvania, also pledged to look into the availability of betting on arcade games, but no legislation has been passed in those states, according to iGamingBusiness.

Regulators in Nevada rejected the company’s plan to allow wagering in its establishments, according to KTVN.