WATCH: Mayor Brandon Johnson introduces Billie Eilish to roaring crowd at Day 1 of Lollapalooza

The four-day Lollapalooza music festival is held in Chicago's Grant Park

One day down, three more to go.

Day 1 of Lollapalooza saw dozens of musical acts across multiple stages, including one evening headliner that scores of fans lined up as early as 6 a.m. to see: Billie Eilish.

Eilish, donning a black and red Michael Jordan Bulls jersey, performed to a roaring crowd beneath a clear Chicago sky lit up by the city lights. But before Eilish took the stage, the artist received an energetic welcome from Mayor Brandon Johnson.

"Listen everybody, my name is Brandon Johnson, and I can't wait to hear Billie Eilish. Are you with me?" Johnson opened with.

"We were made for this moment," Johnson continued. "The city of Chicago is bringing the entire world together. We are the soul of Chicago, we are the soul of the world."

According to officials, approximately 120,000 fans attended the first day of the four-day music festival in Grant Park. Headliners for Day 2 are Kendrick Lamar and the 1975. You can find the full festival lineup here.

