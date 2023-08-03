Lollapalooza 2023: Bag policy, what you can and can't bring inside and more

More than 400,000 people are set to descend on Grant Park for Lollapalooza 2023, Chicago's iconic four-day music festival.

The festival, which features more than 170 performers across eight stages, is set to get underway at 11 a.m. Thursday.

“The city has worked closely with the organizers to plan and prepare for the safety and security of festival attendees, performers and staff,” said OEMC Acting Executive Director Jose Tirado in a press release. “Public safety remains our top priority for the event. We encourage those inside and outside the festival to report any suspicious activity by calling 9-1-1, or notifying onsite security.”

Heading to the festival? Don't forget to pack sunscreen, an (empty) water bottle, a phone charger and ear plugs. Here's what else to know.

Security

"Public safety remains top of mind for the event," a press release from the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said.

According to officials, fans upon entry will be subject to a "full and complete airport-style search" before entering festival grounds. Event security will also be searching all bags, the release said.

Bag Policy

According to organizers, small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 6" x 9" or smaller do not need to be clear, but can have no more than one pocket.

All other bags larger than 6" x 9" must be clear. No bags over 12" x 6" x 12" will be allowed.

Ticket holders can also bring in cameras, strollers, binoculars and empty reusable water bottles, and plastic or aluminum water bottles.

No liquids, blankets, towels, chairs and coolers will be allowed in.

Lollapalooza headliners

Thursday's Lollapalooza headliners include Karol G and Billie Eilish. Friday's headliners are the 1975 and Kendrick Lamar, and Saturday's headliners are TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Odesza.

Sunday's headliners are Lana Del Ray and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Overall, the festival features more than 170 musical acts over eight stages.

Weather Forecast

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Thursday is expected to be dry, with highs in the upper 80s with higher humidity, but slightly cooler along the lake.

Friday is expected to be slightly cooler and breezy, with highs near the lake in the upper 70s to low 80s. According to the National Weather Service, Friday afternoon could see some isolated showers or storms

Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s are expected again, with a chance of late showers.

Sunday brings more humidity and a possibility of strong to severe storms, forecast models show.

Here’s a look at our forecast for the next four days. We’re starting to hone into a threat for severe weather on Sunday, which may include all hazards. Stay up to date on the forecast if you have plans on Sunday! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/zVrpef4e1R — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 3, 2023

In the event of severe weather, emergency evacuation shelters will be located in Grant Park North, Grant Park South and Millennium Lakeside Garages.

Transportation and Road Closures

Below is a look at roads that are closed for the four-day festival, and how long the closures will stay in effect:

Balbo Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive through Sunday, Aug. 13

Balbo Drive to Michigan Avenue to Columbus through Monday, Aug. 7

Jackson Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive through Saturday, Aug. 12

Jackson Drive to Michigan Avenue to Columbus through Monday, Aug. 7

Columbus from Monroe to Roosevelt through Monday, Aug. 7

Additional northbound center lanes on Columbus from 13 th Street to Roosevelt Road through Monday, Aug. 7

Street to Roosevelt Road through Monday, Aug. 7 Ida B. Wells / Congress Pkwy/Circle is closed from Michigan to Columbus through Monday, Aug. 7.

Monroe Street from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed Wednesday, Aug. 2 through 6:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at 7 a.m.

Rideshare pick-up and drop-off locations and boundaries

According to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications, geofencing boundaries will be set up for rideshares, taxis, car services and pedicabs from DuSable Lake Shore Drive State Street, and Wacker Drive to 14th Street.

As part of those boundaries, the following will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 3 - 6:

No pick-ups and drop–offs on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, including on-ramps, off-ramps, medians, turning lanes, shoulders, and emergency pull-offs

No vehicles, stopping, standing, or parking in bus or bicycle lanes, fire lanes, sidewalk crossings, etc.

No vehicles are allowed on S. Indiana Ave for pick-up, drop-off, or standing

Wacker Place between Wabash thru the area just west of Michigan will be allowed for access serving the area hotels at the edge of the restricted zone. Onsite hotel vehicle operations on private property are not prohibited

Pedicabs are allowed only to pick-up and drop-off on Randolph West of Michigan Ave. Pedicabs are NOT allowed along the other restricted streets including Columbus, State, Michigan, Roosevelt, or Randolph east of Michigan

CTA and Metra service extension

Both the CTA and Metra are set to add additional service Thursday through Sunday as well.

According to officials, "Metra will provide extra trains with added railcars for expanded capacity and adjust schedules on most lines to accommodate the anticipated demand for ridership." For CTA riders, the Loop lines, along with the Blue and Red lines will get ticketholders the closest to Grant Park.

According to the CTA, "Yellow Line service will be extended until midnight each night, and various bus routes will connect between Metra trains at Chicago Union Station or Ogilvie Transportation Center with Grant Park," officials said.

While many heading to Lolla may want to avoid the high prices of alcoholic beverages at the festival, Metra officials warn to keep it off their trains.

Alcohol is banned on all Metra trains during the festival, and Metra officials are asking passengers to refrain from bringing backpacks or water bottles on trains throughout the event.

Additionally, those who may be used to taking their bicycle on the Metra may run into difficulties during the festival.

"Metra riders should also be advised that due to the expected increase in ridership, Metra may not be able to accommodate bicycles onboard and conductors can refuse boarding to bicyclists," a press release from CTA and Metra said.